Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Greenwald: FBI sided with Trump in election

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Greenwald: FBI sided with Trump in election

Intercept co-founder Glenn Greenwald says he thinks that the FBI clearly sided with Donald Trump to hurt Hillary Clinton during the 2016 US election.
Source: CNN

Post 2016 election (9 Videos)

See More

Greenwald: FBI sided with Trump in election

Smerconish

Intercept co-founder Glenn Greenwald says he thinks that the FBI clearly sided with Donald Trump to hurt Hillary Clinton during the 2016 US election.
Source: CNN