Spicer jobs
Spicer jobs

    Spicer: Jobs reports aren't phony anymore

During a White House briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters President Donald Trump is proud of the February jobs report and no longer believes jobs reports are "phony."
Spicer: Jobs reports aren't phony anymore

