Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Watch Trump promise to not cut Medicaid
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Watch Trump promise to not cut Medicaid
During Donald Trump's campaign in 2015, he said Medicaid and Medicare need to be saved without cuts.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Watch Trump promise to not cut Medicaid
The danger to economic data in the Trump age
Happy birthday, bull run!
Italian automaker reveals flying machine
Steve McQueen's famous car found?
She teaches athletes about sexual assault
Nike unveils new 'Pro Hijab'
'Fearless Girl' takes Wall Street by storm
See how Blue Origin's new rocket will fly
McLaren 720S is powerful luxury
The Rust Belt voted Trump. Now it wants jobs.
We played the Nintendo Switch
Big reveal for little Rolls-Royce
Saudi king's luxurious trip to Indonesia
Why OSU is recruiting poorer students
Ethicist: Trump Vancouver is emoluments magnet
See More
Watch Trump promise to not cut Medicaid
During Donald Trump's campaign in 2015, he said Medicaid and Medicare need to be saved without cuts.
Source: CNN