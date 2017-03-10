Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Cuomo to GOP Rep.: Millions may lose coverage

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cuomo to GOP Rep.: Millions may lose coverage

During a heated exchange with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), CNN's Chris Cuomo pushes back on the GOP congressman by saying millions of people may lose their coverage under the American Health Care Act.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Cuomo to GOP Rep.: Millions may lose coverage

New Day

During a heated exchange with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), CNN's Chris Cuomo pushes back on the GOP congressman by saying millions of people may lose their coverage under the American Health Care Act.
Source: CNN