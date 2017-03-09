Breaking News

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 02: Chairman of the Atlantic Council Board of Directors Jon Huntsman speaks on stage during the 2015 Concordia Summit at Grand Hyatt New York on October 2, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)
    Who is Jon Huntsman?

Jon Huntsman has accepted President Donald Trump's offer to serve as the next US ambassador to Russia, several senior administration officials told CNN.
Source: CNN

