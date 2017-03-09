Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Noah: When I see Trump, I see stand-up comedian
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Noah: When I see Trump, I see stand-up comedian
"Daily Show" host Trevor Noah told CNN's
Van Jones
that President Donald Trump can effectively connect with people like a stand-up comedian.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Noah: When I see Trump, I see stand-up comedian
Steve McQueen's famous car found?
She teaches athletes about sexual assault
Nike unveils new 'Pro Hijab'
'Fearless Girl' takes Wall Street by storm
See how Blue Origin's new rocket will fly
McLaren 720S is powerful luxury
The Rust Belt voted Trump. Now it wants jobs.
We played the Nintendo Switch
Big reveal for little Rolls-Royce
Saudi king's luxurious trip to Indonesia
Why OSU is recruiting poorer students
Ethicist: Trump Vancouver is emoluments magnet
Trump Vancouver opens amid protests
Extreme weather prep with 230 mph wind tunnel
Trump: Twitter lets me bypass the media
See More
Noah: When I see Trump, I see stand-up comedian
"Daily Show" host Trevor Noah told CNN's
Van Jones
that President Donald Trump can effectively connect with people like a stand-up comedian.
Source: CNN