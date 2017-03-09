Senator: We need to get healthcare plan right

Breaking News

"We need to get healthcare reform right, not fast," Sen. Tom Cotton said in reference to House Speaker Paul Ryan's claim that the GOP bill is the closest Congress will ever get to repealing Obamacare.
