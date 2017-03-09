Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Senator: We need to get healthcare plan right
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Senator: We need to get healthcare plan right
"We need to get healthcare reform right, not fast," Sen. Tom Cotton said in reference to House Speaker Paul Ryan's claim that the GOP bill is the closest Congress will ever get to repealing Obamacare.
Source: CNN
American Health Care Act (14 Videos)
Senator: We need to get healthcare plan right
Spicer: Obamacare is a monstrosity
GOP split on Obamacare replacement bill
Ryan: AHCA is a conservative wish list
Trump 'proud to support' GOP health care plan
GOP health plan already in trouble
Trump is 'proud to support' GOP's health plan
Paul: United in repeal, divided on replacement
Pence: If you like your Obamacare, keep it
Spicer compares healthcare bills by size
Tom Price avoids making Obama-era promises
Chaffetz: Some may lose healthcare coverage
Rep. Collins: New plan provides more choices
Republicans divided over Obamacare replacement
Chaffetz: Invest in healthcare over iPhone
See More
Senator: We need to get healthcare plan right
The Lead
"We need to get healthcare reform right, not fast," Sen. Tom Cotton said in reference to House Speaker Paul Ryan's claim that the GOP bill is the closest Congress will ever get to repealing Obamacare.
Source: CNN