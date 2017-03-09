Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump russia website
trump russia website

    JUST WATCHED

    Democratic Rep. makes Trump-Russia website

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Democratic Rep. makes Trump-Russia website

Rep. Eric Swalwell tells CNN's Jake Tapper about his website connecting the dots between President Donald Trump's inner circle and Russian officials based on publicly available information.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and Russia (19 Videos)

See More

Democratic Rep. makes Trump-Russia website

The Lead

Rep. Eric Swalwell tells CNN's Jake Tapper about his website connecting the dots between President Donald Trump's inner circle and Russian officials based on publicly available information.
Source: CNN