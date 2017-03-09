Breaking News
Democratic Rep. makes Trump-Russia website
Rep. Eric Swalwell tells CNN's Jake Tapper about his website connecting the dots between President Donald Trump's inner circle and Russian officials based on publicly available information.
Rep. Eric Swalwell tells CNN's Jake Tapper about his website connecting the dots between President Donald Trump's inner circle and Russian officials based on publicly available information.
