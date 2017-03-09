Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Paul Ryan's entire health care bill PowerPoint

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Paul Ryan's entire health care bill PowerPoint

House Speaker Paul Ryan gave a PowerPoint presentation in an attempt to break down the GOP's new health care bill set to replace Obamacare.
Source: CNN

American Health Care Act (14 Videos)

See More

Paul Ryan's entire health care bill PowerPoint

House Speaker Paul Ryan gave a PowerPoint presentation in an attempt to break down the GOP's new health care bill set to replace Obamacare.
Source: CNN