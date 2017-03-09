Breaking News
McConnell blunt on border wall payment
During an interview with Politico, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he does not think Mexico will pay for President Trump's proposed border wall.
During an interview with Politico, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he does not think Mexico will pay for President Trump's proposed border wall.
