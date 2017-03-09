Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Sources: FBI investigates 'odd' computer link

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sources: FBI investigates 'odd' computer link

Federal investigators and computer scientists continue to examine whether there was a computer server connection between the Trump Organization and a Russian bank, sources close to the investigation tell CNN. CNN's Pamela Brown and Jose Pagliery report.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and Russia (19 Videos)

See More

Sources: FBI investigates 'odd' computer link

Situation Room

Federal investigators and computer scientists continue to examine whether there was a computer server connection between the Trump Organization and a Russian bank, sources close to the investigation tell CNN. CNN's Pamela Brown and Jose Pagliery report.
Source: CNN