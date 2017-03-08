Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

spicer 0308
spicer 0308

    JUST WATCHED

    Spicer: Difference in types of leaked info

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Spicer: Difference in types of leaked info

Trump praised WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign when it released emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, but White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer today said there's a "big difference" between those emails and leaking classified information.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Spicer: Difference in types of leaked info

Trump praised WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign when it released emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, but White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer today said there's a "big difference" between those emails and leaking classified information.
Source: CNN