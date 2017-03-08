Breaking News
Senator: I have more questions after CIA visit
Senator: I have more questions after CIA visit
After a meeting with the CIA, Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) tells CNN's Manu Raju that he has more questions about Russian hacking and meddling in the 2016 US election.
Source: CNN
