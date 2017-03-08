Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sean Spicer AHCA
Sean Spicer AHCA

    JUST WATCHED

    Spicer: This is a patient-centric bill

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Spicer: This is a patient-centric bill

During a White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the American Health Care Act gives patients and doctors more options and that Obamacare failed by the Democrats' own standards.
Source: CNN

American Health Care Act (13 Videos)

See More

Spicer: This is a patient-centric bill

During a White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the American Health Care Act gives patients and doctors more options and that Obamacare failed by the Democrats' own standards.
Source: CNN