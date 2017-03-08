Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 14: U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 14, 2016 in Washington, DC. President Obama answered questions in his first post-election press conference before departing later today on a six-day overseas trip to Greece, Germany and Peru. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 14: U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 14, 2016 in Washington, DC. President Obama answered questions in his first post-election press conference before departing later today on a six-day overseas trip to Greece, Germany and Peru. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Sources: Obama irked by wiretap claims

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sources: Obama irked by wiretap claims

Sources are saying that Barack Obama is irked and exasperated by President Trump's wiretap accusations. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
Source: CNN

Obama vs. Trump transition (15 Videos)

See More

Sources: Obama irked by wiretap claims

Newsroom

Sources are saying that Barack Obama is irked and exasperated by President Trump's wiretap accusations. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
Source: CNN