    Spicer wrongly says reporter's phones tapped

Spicer wrongly says reporter's phones tapped

Answering a question on the CIA hack, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Fox reporter James Rosen's phones had been tapped, but Rosen's phone records were obtained under a court order.
