Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Tapper: Trump alone on wiretap island
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Tapper: Trump alone on wiretap island
With Republican leaders saying they've seen no evidence to support President Donald Trump's wiretapping allegations, CNN's
Jake Tapper
says the president is alone on Obama-Tapped-My-Phone Island.
Source: CNN
Jake Tapper on the Trump administration (12 Videos)
Tapper: Trump alone on wiretap island
Jake Tapper: Trump's world untethered to facts
Tapper: Flynn, Sessions created fake news
Jake Tapper: 'CNN is kicking ass'
Tapper: Trump speech can't erase past actions
Tapper: Trump's presser was unhinged
Tapper calls out Trump on conspiracy theories
Tapper: Trump's tweets a window into his soul
Tapper hits Spicer for scolding media on 'ban'
McMullin: Bannon's press attacks are dangerous
Tapper: Bannon addition to NSC a mystery
Tapper: No evidence of voter fraud claim
See More
Tapper: Trump alone on wiretap island
The Lead
With Republican leaders saying they've seen no evidence to support President Donald Trump's wiretapping allegations, CNN's
Jake Tapper
says the president is alone on Obama-Tapped-My-Phone Island.
Source: CNN