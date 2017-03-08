Breaking News

    Tapper: Trump alone on wiretap island

With Republican leaders saying they've seen no evidence to support President Donald Trump's wiretapping allegations, CNN's Jake Tapper says the president is alone on Obama-Tapped-My-Phone Island.
