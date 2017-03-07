Democrats grill Sessions' would-be deputy

Senators pressed Rod Rosenstein, President Trump's deputy attorney general nominee, who would potentially oversee a probe into Russia's interference in the election and contacts with the Trump campaign, including the President's unfounded claim that he was wiretapped by the Obama administration.
Senators pressed Rod Rosenstein, President Trump's deputy attorney general nominee, who would potentially oversee a probe into Russia's interference in the election and contacts with the Trump campaign, including the President's unfounded claim that he was wiretapped by the Obama administration.