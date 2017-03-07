Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US Attorney for the District of Maryland Rod J. Rosenstein delivers opening remarks about the Justice Department's efforts to fight drug trafficking during the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) and the Asset Forfeiture Program national conference opening ceremony at the Washington Hilton Hotel July 31, 2007 in Washington, DC.
US Attorney for the District of Maryland Rod J. Rosenstein delivers opening remarks about the Justice Department's efforts to fight drug trafficking during the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) and the Asset Forfeiture Program national conference opening ceremony at the Washington Hilton Hotel July 31, 2007 in Washington, DC.

    JUST WATCHED

    Democrats grill Sessions' would-be deputy

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Democrats grill Sessions' would-be deputy

Senators pressed Rod Rosenstein, President Trump's deputy attorney general nominee, who would potentially oversee a probe into Russia's interference in the election and contacts with the Trump campaign, including the President's unfounded claim that he was wiretapped by the Obama administration.
Source: CNN

Jeff Sessions' Russia Controversy (11 Videos)

See More

Democrats grill Sessions' would-be deputy

Situation Room

Senators pressed Rod Rosenstein, President Trump's deputy attorney general nominee, who would potentially oversee a probe into Russia's interference in the election and contacts with the Trump campaign, including the President's unfounded claim that he was wiretapped by the Obama administration.
Source: CNN