Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Paul: United in repeal, divided on replacement
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Paul: United in repeal, divided on replacement
Sen. Rand Paul and other members of the House Freedom Caucus speak out against the health care plan submitted by their fellow Republicans.
Source: CNN
American Health Care Act (9 Videos)
Paul: United in repeal, divided on replacement
Pence: If you like your Obamacare, keep it
Spicer compares healthcare bills by size
Tom Price avoids making Obama-era promises
Chaffetz: Some may lose healthcare coverage
Rep. Collins: New plan provides more choices
Republicans divided over Obamacare replacement
Chaffetz: Invest in healthcare over iPhone
Trump is 'proud to support' GOP's health plan
See More
Paul: United in repeal, divided on replacement
Newsroom
Sen. Rand Paul and other members of the House Freedom Caucus speak out against the health care plan submitted by their fellow Republicans.
Source: CNN