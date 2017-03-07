Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Paul: United in repeal, divided on replacement

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Paul: United in repeal, divided on replacement

Sen. Rand Paul and other members of the House Freedom Caucus speak out against the health care plan submitted by their fellow Republicans.
Source: CNN

American Health Care Act (9 Videos)

See More

Paul: United in repeal, divided on replacement

Newsroom

Sen. Rand Paul and other members of the House Freedom Caucus speak out against the health care plan submitted by their fellow Republicans.
Source: CNN