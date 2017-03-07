Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Graham: Funding other democracies helps US
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Graham: Funding other democracies helps US
At a hearing featuring representatives from several Baltic nations, Sen. Lindsey Graham proposes funding a "soft power" account to combat Russian interference in the business of emerging democracies.
Source: CNN
Russia in World Affairs (16 Videos)
Graham: Funding other democracies helps US
First photos of Russia's 'Satan 2' missile released
McCain: People are 'giving up on the West'
What are Russia's objectives in Syria?
Is this the new Cold War?
Senators promise Russian sanctions
Kremlin denies latest doping allegations
Is Putin the most powerful man in the world?
Former DHS Chief: Russia 'weaponized' internet
Obama orders Russian hacking probe
Ex-CIA operative: We may need a new vote
CNN host, RNC strategist clash over CIA intel
Trump's troubling response to Russian hack
White House: Hacking directed from Russia
Lindsey Graham plans Russia hacking probe
The Cold War: Then and now
The power of Russia's military
See More
Graham: Funding other democracies helps US
At a hearing featuring representatives from several Baltic nations, Sen. Lindsey Graham proposes funding a "soft power" account to combat Russian interference in the business of emerging democracies.
Source: CNN