Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump 'very confident' over wiretap claims
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump 'very confident' over wiretap claims
"Trump says he has evidence that they did the wiretapping of him," says Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media and an old friend of the President's.
Source: CNN
Amanpour (12 Videos)
Trump 'very confident' over wiretap claims
Former CIA officer: Wiretap claims a distraction
Former Taiwan leader on China, trade and Trump
NSC staffer quits Trump administration
US Attorney general was 'misleading' about Russia
Understanding support for Geert Wilders
The Netherlands: The identity election
Trump's speech 'didn't lay any fears to rest'
McMullin: Trump learning how to convey his message
Axelrod: Trump's message is 'be very afraid'
Syrian doctors describe chemical attacks in Aleppo
How can the Democrats be an effective opposition?
See More
Trump 'very confident' over wiretap claims
Amanpour
"Trump says he has evidence that they did the wiretapping of him," says Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media and an old friend of the President's.
Source: CNN