Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Chris Collins health care replacement new day
Chris Collins health care replacement new day

    JUST WATCHED

    Rep. Collins: New plan provides more choices

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Rep. Collins: New plan provides more choices

Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) tells CNN's Chris Cuomo the Affordable Care Act replacement plan will give people more choices and not take coverage away from millions of people.
Source: CNN

President Obama's Affordable Care Act (15 Videos)

See More

Rep. Collins: New plan provides more choices

Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) tells CNN's Chris Cuomo the Affordable Care Act replacement plan will give people more choices and not take coverage away from millions of people.
Source: CNN