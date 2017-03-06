Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: The Senate side of the US Capitol is shown October 11, 2016 in Washington DC. House and Senate Republicans are in a close race with Democrats to keep control of both houses of Congress. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: The Senate side of the US Capitol is shown October 11, 2016 in Washington DC. House and Senate Republicans are in a close race with Democrats to keep control of both houses of Congress. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    GOP may offer Obamacare replacement this week

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

GOP may offer Obamacare replacement this week

After years of attacking Democrats for Obamacare's shortcomings, Republicans this week may finally lay down a specific plan to scrap the Affordable Care Act. CNN's Phil Mattingly has more.
Source: CNN

President Obama's Affordable Care Act (15 Videos)

See More

GOP may offer Obamacare replacement this week

Newsroom

After years of attacking Democrats for Obamacare's shortcomings, Republicans this week may finally lay down a specific plan to scrap the Affordable Care Act. CNN's Phil Mattingly has more.
Source: CNN