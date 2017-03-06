Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
GOP may offer Obamacare replacement this week
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
GOP may offer Obamacare replacement this week
After years of attacking Democrats for Obamacare's shortcomings, Republicans this week may finally lay down a specific plan to scrap the Affordable Care Act. CNN's Phil Mattingly has more.
Source: CNN
President Obama's Affordable Care Act (15 Videos)
GOP may offer Obamacare replacement this week
Paul: Conservatives want full Obamacare repeal
Trump, GOP lawmakers talk replacing Obamacare
Teacher's town hall question goes viral
Woman who confronted Cotton: Anger is honest
Crowd erupts as congressman avoids question
Kasich vows to defend Medicaid from GOP cuts
Man to GOP rep: Obamacare saved my daughter
Man at town hall: Rip Obamacare to shreds
Cruz, Sanders debate Obamacare in 90 seconds
Reality check on Obamacare
Fate of Obamacare faces legislative realities
Sanders, Cruz clash on future of Obamacare
Family's Obamacare plea: Meet us before repeal
Sanders: Republicans in a panic over Obamacare
Trump: Obamacare replacement completed by 2018
See More
GOP may offer Obamacare replacement this week
Newsroom
After years of attacking Democrats for Obamacare's shortcomings, Republicans this week may finally lay down a specific plan to scrap the Affordable Care Act. CNN's Phil Mattingly has more.
Source: CNN