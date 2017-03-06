Breaking News

    Poll: 55% worried about Trump team, Russia

About two-thirds of Americans say a special prosecutor should investigate contacts between Russians and Trump campaign associates, according to a new CNN/ORC poll, and 55% say they are at least somewhat concerned by reports that some connected to the Trump campaign had contact with suspected Russian operatives.
Jeff Sessions' Russia Controversy (10 Videos)

