Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump arrives in West Palm Beach, Florida, on March 3.
US President Donald Trump arrives in West Palm Beach, Florida, on March 3.

    JUST WATCHED

    Former CIA officer: Wiretap claims a distraction

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Former CIA officer: Wiretap claims a distraction

Steve Hall, former CIA Chief of Russia Operations, tells Christiane Amanpour Trump's wiretap claims are an attempt to divert attention from "the Russia problem."
Source: CNN

Amanpour's coverage of President Trump (12 Videos)

See More

Former CIA officer: Wiretap claims a distraction

Amanpour

Steve Hall, former CIA Chief of Russia Operations, tells Christiane Amanpour Trump's wiretap claims are an attempt to divert attention from "the Russia problem."
Source: CNN