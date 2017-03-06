Breaking News

ben carson calls slaves immigrants sot_00014312
ben carson calls slaves immigrants sot_00014312

    Ben Carson refers to slaves as immigrants

Ben Carson refers to slaves as immigrants

In his first remarks to agency personnel, HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson referred to the people who crossed the Atlantic in the bottom of a slave ship as "immigrants."
Source: CNN

