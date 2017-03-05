Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Parallels between Trump and Nixon?
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Parallels between Trump and Nixon?
How close are the Trump and Nixon scandals? CNN Presidential Historian Timothy Naftali finds some parallels.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Parallels between Trump and Nixon?
Here's why we get overtime pay
Cracks in the TI-84 calculator monopoly?
Colbert mocks Trump's termination letter
Can tech be biased?
Reporter arrested after questioning Sec. Price
Teen breaks record, gets year of free nuggets
'House of Cards' stars: Trump crazier than show
A mini-drone in every soldier's pocket?
Kushner Co. uses Jared's name in sales pitch
Late night reacts to Comey firing
Roubini: Trump tax plan is 'a joke'
This bionic arm has vision
MTV Awards go genderless
Winners and losers of the GOP health care bill
Smerconish: Colbert, progressives go low
See More
Parallels between Trump and Nixon?
Newsroom
How close are the Trump and Nixon scandals? CNN Presidential Historian Timothy Naftali finds some parallels.
Source: CNN