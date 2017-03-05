Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Parallels between Trump and Nixon?
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Parallels between Trump and Nixon?
How close are the Trump and Nixon scandals? CNN Presidential Historian Timothy Naftali finds some parallels.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Parallels between Trump and Nixon?
The Rust Belt voted Trump. Now it wants jobs.
We played the Nintendo Switch
Big reveal for little Rolls-Royce
Saudi king's luxurious trip to Indonesia
Why OSU is recruiting poorer students
Ethicist: Trump Vancouver is emoluments magnet
Trump Vancouver opens amid protests
Extreme weather prep with 230 mph wind tunnel
Trump: Twitter lets me bypass the media
Nokia relaunches model from 2000
Trump previews budget plan on 'Fox & Friends'
The Cadillac ad that got political
Why climate change researchers are freaking out
Trump opens CPAC speech with media bashing
How much does it cost to win an Oscar?
See More
Parallels between Trump and Nixon?
Newsroom
How close are the Trump and Nixon scandals? CNN Presidential Historian Timothy Naftali finds some parallels.
Source: CNN