Sen. Sasse: Trump should provide wiretap proof
Sen. Sasse: Trump should provide wiretap proof
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) has released a statement calling for President Trump to provide the public with information regarding his wiretapping claims.
Sen. Sasse: Trump should provide wiretap proof
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) has released a statement calling for President Trump to provide the public with information regarding his wiretapping claims.
