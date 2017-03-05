Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump protests 02
Trump protests 02

    JUST WATCHED

    Pro-Trump rallies turn violent

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Pro-Trump rallies turn violent

Things got heated as several pro-Trump protesters took to the streets around the US and were met by counter-demonstrators.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Pro-Trump rallies turn violent

Things got heated as several pro-Trump protesters took to the streets around the US and were met by counter-demonstrators.
Source: CNN