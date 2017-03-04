Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Lindsey Graham townhall
Lindsey Graham townhall

    JUST WATCHED

    Sen. Graham talks Trump wiretap tweets

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sen. Graham talks Trump wiretap tweets

Senator Lindsey Graham addresses President Trump's wiretapping accusations while speaking at a town hall in Clemson, South Carolina.
Source: CNN

Obama vs. Trump transition (14 Videos)

See More

Sen. Graham talks Trump wiretap tweets

Newsroom

Senator Lindsey Graham addresses President Trump's wiretapping accusations while speaking at a town hall in Clemson, South Carolina.
Source: CNN