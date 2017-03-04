Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Sen. Graham talks Trump wiretap tweets
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Sen. Graham talks Trump wiretap tweets
Senator Lindsey Graham addresses President Trump's wiretapping accusations while speaking at a town hall in Clemson, South Carolina.
Source: CNN
Obama vs. Trump transition (13 Videos)
Sen. Graham talks Trump wiretap tweets
Trump accuses Obama of wiretapping him
Ben Rhodes fires back at Trump wiretap claims
Smerconish: 'New Trump' lasts one day
Why these Obama voters went for Trump
Trump: Obama's people possibly behind leaks
President Trump: Obama 'likes me'
Obama, Pence huddle with parties on Obamacare
Rep. King: Obama not returning Trump's respect
Obama: I could have won again
Trump contradicts Obama throughout transition
Former US official denies wiretapping Trump
Stelter: Far-right media may fuel Trump claims
See More
Sen. Graham talks Trump wiretap tweets
Newsroom
Senator Lindsey Graham addresses President Trump's wiretapping accusations while speaking at a town hall in Clemson, South Carolina.
Source: CNN