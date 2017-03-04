Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 23: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump signs the first of three Executive Orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, January 23, 2017. They concerned the withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a US Government hiring freeze for all departments but the military, and "Mexico City" which bans federal funding of abortions overseas. Standing behind the President, from left to right: US Vice President Mike Pence; White House Chief of Staff Reince Preibus; Peter Navarro, Director of the National Trade Council; Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President; Steven Miller, Senior Advisor to the President; unknown; and Steve Bannon, White House Chief Strategist. (Photo by Ron Sachs - Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 23: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump signs the first of three Executive Orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, January 23, 2017. They concerned the withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a US Government hiring freeze for all departments but the military, and "Mexico City" which bans federal funding of abortions overseas. Standing behind the President, from left to right: US Vice President Mike Pence; White House Chief of Staff Reince Preibus; Peter Navarro, Director of the National Trade Council; Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President; Steven Miller, Senior Advisor to the President; unknown; and Steve Bannon, White House Chief Strategist. (Photo by Ron Sachs - Pool/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Source: Trump frustrated with senior staff

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Source: Trump frustrated with senior staff

A source tells CNN's Jim Acosta that President Trump was very frustrated with his senior staff and communications team -- one source saying "nobody has seen him that upset."
Source: CNN

Donald Trump wiretap claims (6 Videos)

See More

Source: Trump frustrated with senior staff

Newsroom

A source tells CNN's Jim Acosta that President Trump was very frustrated with his senior staff and communications team -- one source saying "nobody has seen him that upset."
Source: CNN