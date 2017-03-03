Breaking News

    Trump tweets picture of Schumer, Putin

President Trump tweeted a 2003 picture of Sen. Chuck Schumer (NY-D) with Vladimir Putin as questions about Trump's ties to Russia linger over his administration.
