Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
How the courts can stop executive orders
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
How the courts can stop executive orders
CNN's Danny Cevallos
explains the process in which the US court system is able to overturn laws and executive orders implemented by Congress and the President.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (9 Videos)
How the courts can stop executive orders
Page: I'm a victim of civil rights violations
Read a book and live longer
What does Kobe Bryant see in his nightmares?
NBA Minute: What's In A Name
Fox host under fire for Ivanka Trump comment
Saying this word can extend your life
See these NBA stars' unlikely dopplegangers
Chris Christie grades Trump's presidency
How to stop mindless eating
See More
How the courts can stop executive orders
CNN's Danny Cevallos
explains the process in which the US court system is able to overturn laws and executive orders implemented by Congress and the President.
Source: CNN