Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump's budget plan has EPA bracing for cuts
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump's budget plan has EPA bracing for cuts
Many of the nation's popular waterways could face the ax in Donald Trump's new budget. CNN's
Rene Marsh
reports.
Source: CNN
Scott Pruitt EPA (5 Videos)
Trump's budget plan has EPA bracing for cuts
EPA, HHS nominees asked about climate, stocks
Kamala Harris: Boycott about transparency
EPA pick breaks with Trump on climate change
Steyer: Pruitt put industry over public interest
Who is Scott Pruitt?
See More
Trump's budget plan has EPA bracing for cuts
The Lead
Many of the nation's popular waterways could face the ax in Donald Trump's new budget. CNN's
Rene Marsh
reports.
Source: CNN