Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Baldwin talks Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Baldwin talks Trump

Alec Baldwin reveals how he winged his Trump impersonation. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports on competing impersonators.
Source: CNN

Quirky world of Jeanne Moos (15 Videos)

See More

Baldwin talks Trump

Alec Baldwin reveals how he winged his Trump impersonation. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports on competing impersonators.
Source: CNN