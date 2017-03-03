Breaking News

yemen
yemen

    US steps up airstrikes against al Qaeda

The US has launched more airstrikes to target the deadly terror group al Qaeda in Yemen. The group, considered one of the top threats to homeland security, has gained strength during the turmoil of Yemen's ongoing civil war. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
