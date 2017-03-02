Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Graham, McCain weigh in on Sessions report
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Graham, McCain weigh in on Sessions report
Sen. Lindsey Graham said he is worried about Russia's potential interference in the US elections. The Republican senator said, "Trump has a blind spot when it comes to Russia."
Source: CNN
CNN Republican Town Hall (9 Videos)
Graham, McCain weigh in on Sessions report
Graham about McCain: I love him to death
Graham: Trump has Russian blind spot
Graham: Sanctuary cities symptom of wider issue
Graham: Trump is getting bad hombres out
Graham: We need less of tweeting Trump
Trump renounces pledge to support GOP nominee
CNN Reality Check team inspects GOP candidates claims
Part 2 of CNN's GOP town hall in 90 seconds
Battle of the bands: Republican candidates edition
See More
Graham, McCain weigh in on Sessions report
Sen. Lindsey Graham said he is worried about Russia's potential interference in the US elections. The Republican senator said, "Trump has a blind spot when it comes to Russia."
Source: CNN