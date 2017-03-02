Breaking News

Sen. Graham on Russian interference
    Graham: Trump has Russian blind spot

Graham: Trump has Russian blind spot

Sen. Lindsey Graham said he is worried about Russia's potential interference in the US elections. The Republican senator said, "Trump has a blind spot when it comes to Russia."
Source: CNN

