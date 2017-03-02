Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: Members of congress wear white to honor the women's suffrage movement and support women's rights as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress on February 28, 2017 in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Trump's first address to Congress focused on national security, tax and regulatory reform, the economy, and healthcare. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: Members of congress wear white to honor the women's suffrage movement and support women's rights as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress on February 28, 2017 in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Trump's first address to Congress focused on national security, tax and regulatory reform, the economy, and healthcare. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Rep. Cramer: Women in white looked silly

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Rep. Cramer: Women in white looked silly

Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer defends his criticism of the Democratic congresswomen who wore white to the President's address to Congress, saying they were rude and looked silly.
Source: CNN

Reaction to Trump's address to Congress (11 Videos)

See More

Rep. Cramer: Women in white looked silly

Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer defends his criticism of the Democratic congresswomen who wore white to the President's address to Congress, saying they were rude and looked silly.
Source: CNN