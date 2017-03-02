Breaking News
Graham: Sanctuary cities symptom of wider issue
Republican Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham are asked what they would do to end sanctuary cities by a father whose son was killed by an undocumented immigrant.
CNN Republican Town Hall
Graham: Sanctuary cities symptom of wider issue
Republican Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham are asked what they would do to end sanctuary cities by a father whose son was killed by an undocumented immigrant.
Source: CNN