Jeff Sessions bows to political pressure

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from any current or future investigation related to President Trump's campaign, after information surfaced that Sessions had been in touch with a Russian official during then-candidate Trump's campaign. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
