WASHINGTON, D.C. - FEBRUARY 28: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks at the Justice Department's 2017 African American History Month Observation at the Department of Justice on February 28, 2017 in Washington, D.C. The event also included a showing of the documentary "Too Important to Fail: Saving America's Boys." (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
    Jeff Sessions bows to political pressure

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from any current or future investigation related to President Trump's campaign, after information surfaced that Sessions had been in touch with a Russian official during then-candidate Trump's campaign. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
