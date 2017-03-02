Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 02: U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions (R), a committee member, waits for the beginning of a meeting of Senate Environment and Public Works Committee February 2, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Committee chairman Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) suspended the rules and passed the confirm of Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to become the next administrator of Environmental Protection Agency with only Republican votes, after Democratic members have boycotted the meeting for a second day. The confirmation will need to be voted on later by the full Senate. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 02: U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions (R), a committee member, waits for the beginning of a meeting of Senate Environment and Public Works Committee February 2, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Committee chairman Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) suspended the rules and passed the confirm of Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to become the next administrator of Environmental Protection Agency with only Republican votes, after Democratic members have boycotted the meeting for a second day. The confirmation will need to be voted on later by the full Senate. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Sessions: No campaign talk with Russians

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sessions: No campaign talk with Russians

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he never met with Russian officials to discuss campaign business. CNN's Jeff Zeleny has more.
Source: CNN

Jeff Sessions' Russia Controversy (15 Videos)

See More

Sessions: No campaign talk with Russians

Newsroom

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he never met with Russian officials to discuss campaign business. CNN's Jeff Zeleny has more.
Source: CNN