Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Sessions: Russia allegations 'unbelievable'
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Sessions: Russia allegations 'unbelievable'
Attorney General Jeff Sessions met twice last year with the top Russian diplomat in Washington, according to the Justice Department.
Source: CNN
Jeff Sessions (20 Videos)
Sessions: Russia allegations 'unbelievable'
What Sessions said about Russian contact
Ex-White House lawyer: Sessions should resign
Sessions reacts to reports he met with Russia
Sessions did not disclose Russian meetings
Top Democrats call for Sessions' resignation
White House responds to Sessions-Russia ties
Officials: Sessions had contacts with Russians
Senator Franken: 'Sessions must recuse himself'
Jeff Sessions in 60 seconds
Graham, McCain weigh in on Sessions report
Washington's new lows
Angus King on Senate silencing Elizabeth Warren
Sessions bids farewell to Senate after vote
Warren reprimanded for criticism of Sessions
Warren cut off during Sessions debate
Protester shouts after Sessions approval
Al Franken: Sessions not the right A.G. choice
RECAP: Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing (Day 1)
Franken: Sessions 'extremely misleading'
See More
Sessions: Russia allegations 'unbelievable'
New Day
Attorney General Jeff Sessions met twice last year with the top Russian diplomat in Washington, according to the Justice Department.
Source: CNN