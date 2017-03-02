Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

jeff sessions speech 2
jeff sessions speech 2

    JUST WATCHED

    Sessions: Russia allegations 'unbelievable'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sessions: Russia allegations 'unbelievable'

Attorney General Jeff Sessions met twice last year with the top Russian diplomat in Washington, according to the Justice Department.
Source: CNN

Jeff Sessions (20 Videos)

See More

Sessions: Russia allegations 'unbelievable'

New Day

Attorney General Jeff Sessions met twice last year with the top Russian diplomat in Washington, according to the Justice Department.
Source: CNN