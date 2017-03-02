Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Sessions recuses himself from investigation
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Sessions recuses himself from investigation
Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from any current and future investigations into Russian ties to President Trump's campaign.
Source: CNN
Jeff Sessions' Russia Controversy (15 Videos)
Sessions recuses himself from investigation
Jeff Sessions bows to political pressure
Sessions: No campaign talk with Russians
Ryan: No evidence yet of collusion
What Sessions said about Russian contact
Schumer calls on Sessions to resign
Graham: Sessions has done nothing wrong
Nancy Pelosi: Sessions has proved he is unfit
Franken: Sessions 'extremely misleading'
Sessions: Russia allegations 'unbelievable'
Ex-White House lawyer: Sessions should resign
Top Democrats call for Sessions' resignation
Sessions did not disclose Russian meetings
White House responds to Sessions-Russia ties
Graham, McCain weigh in on Sessions report
Senator Franken: 'Sessions must recuse himself'
See More
Sessions recuses himself from investigation
The Lead
Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from any current and future investigations into Russian ties to President Trump's campaign.
Source: CNN