Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
US Attorney general was 'misleading' about Russia
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
US Attorney general was 'misleading' about Russia
Former White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter tells Christiane Amanpour the U.S. Attorney General should have disclosed his communications with the Russians.
Source: CNN
Amanpour (12 Videos)
US Attorney general was 'misleading' about Russia
Understanding support for Geert Wilders
The Netherlands: The identity election
Trump's speech 'didn't lay any fears to rest'
McMullin: Trump learning how to convey his message
Axelrod: Trump's message is 'be very afraid'
Syrian doctors describe chemical attacks in Aleppo
How can the Democrats be an effective opposition?
Fighting for human rights under attack
Philippines: Drugs war not a call for killings
Major Gen: 'Tough days ahead' in fight for Mosul
Calderon: Put everything on the table in US talks
See More
US Attorney general was 'misleading' about Russia
Amanpour
Former White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter tells Christiane Amanpour the U.S. Attorney General should have disclosed his communications with the Russians.
Source: CNN