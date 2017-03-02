Ex-DNC chair has harsh words for Conway

After Kellyanne Conway retweeted a tweet that former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz did not stand during a standing ovation for the widow of fallen Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens, Wasserman Schultz said "that's their MO, they generate and perpetuate fake news."
