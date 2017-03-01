Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald J. Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2017. / AFP / EPA POOL / JIM LO SCALZO (Photo credit should read JIM LO SCALZO/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald J. Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2017. / AFP / EPA POOL / JIM LO SCALZO (Photo credit should read JIM LO SCALZO/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Tapper: Trump speech can't erase past actions

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tapper: Trump speech can't erase past actions

CNN's Jake Tapper weighs in on President Trump's address to Congress.
Source: CNN

Jake Tapper on the Trump administration (8 Videos)

See More

Tapper: Trump speech can't erase past actions

The Lead

CNN's Jake Tapper weighs in on President Trump's address to Congress.
Source: CNN